Meghan Markle‘s former Suits costar Patrick J. Adams revealed she made “fun of” him after seeing him naked on stage in a Broadway performance back in 2011.

Meghan, 40, went to see Patrick, 40, perform in an L.A. production of Bill Cain’s play 9 Circles. The play features full-frontal male nudity, which Patrick was a part of.

“She certainly was at the play where I was naked and she had a good time making fun of me after,” the actor told to ET on Wednesday, February 23, joking, “So, maybe she’d like a repeat performance.”

Patrick is making another Broadway appearance next month in a revival of Richard Greenberg’s 2003 play Take Me Out, which will again feature the actor in full nudity. The opening of Greenberg’s Tony-winning play was delayed for nearly two years during the pandemic and is now ready to make its way back to the stage.

When asked if he would invite his former costar to see him perform again, the Canada native said, “I would love for Meghan to come and enjoy the show. I’ll send her an invite for sure.”

The Duchess of Sussex played paralegal-turned-lawyer, Rachel Zane, during her time on Suits while the Broadway actor played Mike Ross, a college dropout turned unlicensed lawyer. The pair acted as one another’s love interests in the show, starting out as coworkers and eventually getting married on-screen. When Meghan had to leave the show for her own wedding, writers had the on-screen couple move to Seattle to start their own law offices.

Usa Network/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

The actor attended Meghan and the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s royal wedding in 2018 at Windsor Castle with wife Troian Bellisario. After the Duchess and her husband moved to Santa Barbara in October 2020, Patrick told ET that they’ve remained in touch over the years.

“We’ve texted a few times. We both started families at roughly the same time. Her family has been a relatively high-profile one, but I’m super happy to have her back on their side of the water,” he said.

When asked if he would plan a play date with Meghan’s children, he said, “I leave that in Meghan’s court. She’s incredibly busy, so hopefully time will allow, but I’m proud of everything they’re doing. It’s pretty great.”

Patrick and Troian married in 2016 and share two daughters together, Aurora, 3, and Elliot, 9 months. The Duke and Duchess share son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 8 months.