Called out? Michelle Yeoh made history as the first Asian American to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards. During her acceptance speech, the Everything, Everywhere All at Once star seemingly threw shade at ​CNN’s Don Lemon. Keep scrolling to find out everything about the comment, her acceptance speech and more.

Did Michelle Yeoh Shade Dom Lemon During Her Oscars Acceptance Speech?

“Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up,” Michelle, 60, said while accepting the award.

Soon after her acceptance speech, several viewers rushed to social media to point out that the comment seemed to be a jab at Don, 57. The CNN anchor previously faced backlash in February 2023 when he said Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was past “her prime” at age 51.

“Was this a jab at @donlemon for his recent comments about women ‘being past their prime’ after their 40’s?” political commentator Stephanie Hamill wrote via Twitter.

Bernie Sanders’ former press secretary Briahna Joy Gray jokingly added, “Michelle Yeoh coming for Don Lemon was not on my #Oscar bingo card.”

“As soon as Michelle Yeoh said that line I immediately thought of Don Lemon, as well,” someone else chimed in.

However, others argued that the Crazy Rich Asians star’s comment likely wasn’t targeted at Don and instead was a more general sentiment.

“I love that everyone’s saying Michelle Yeoh was taking swipes at Don Lemon like it’s not THE ENTIRE CULTURE that tells us we’re better off dead than 40,” one person wrote.

What Else Did Michelle Yeoh Say During Her Oscars Acceptance Speech?

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that, dream big, and dreams do come true,” Michelle began in her speech.

She went on to thank the team behind Everything, Everywhere All at Once. “I wouldn’t be standing here tonight without the Daniels, without A24, without my amazing cast and crew, without everyone who was involved with Everything, Everywhere All at Once,” the Malaysia native noted.

“I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world, because they are really the superheroes,” Michelle added. “And without them none of us would be here tonight.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

After noting that her mother is 84, Michelle said that she was taking the trophy “home to her” in Malaysia.

“And also, to my extended family in Hong Kong, where I started my career: Thank you for letting me stand in your shoulders, giving me a leg up, so I can be here today,” the Last Christmas actress continued.

Michelle’s speech concluded with more shout-outs to her loved ones. “And to my godchildren, to my sisters, all of them, to my brothers, to my family — thank you! Thank you! Thank you to the Academy, this is history in the making,” she said.