Uncharted territory. Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, are struggling with a “shift” in their dynamic after more than 15 years of marriage, a source exclusively tells In Touch, and it’s causing “tension” between them.

“Everyone thinks that Matt and Luciana are the definition of true love, but behind closed doors, their marriage is far from perfect,” an insider close to the Ford v Ferrari actor, 50, and Argentina native, 45, says.

Like many other couples, Damon and Barroso had to adjust to a new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic and it appears to be fueling some relationship issues. “Since isolating together, she has noticed a change in their marriage,” adds the source about their strife at home. “Prior to lockdown, Matt was so romantic and hands-on, but not so much anymore. Luciana gets frustrated with him.”

There’s been speculation of trouble in paradise after the Last Duel star was seen sans-wedding ring while stopping by longtime pal Ben Affleck’s house on January 5 in Brentwood, California. Prior to that, Damon was spotted wearing the gold band on the wrong hand after leaving Affleck’s abode in December 2020.

In recent weeks, Damon also listed their breathtaking 13,500-square-foot Pacific Palisades property for $21 million amid reports the famous family will be making New York City their primary home after he finishes filming his upcoming project. The star recently landed in Australia with his brood and began a mandatory 14-day quarantine in preparation to shoot the movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

“Matt needs his space and to escape the chaos,” adds the insider. Although times have been tough for the duo, Damon and Barroso are both making an effort to work through it. “Matt and Luciana do still love each other,” the source tells In Touch about where they stand today. “They have been through rocky patches before and pulled through, so hopefully it’s just a glitch.”

Damon and Barroso got married on December 9, 2005, and they share three girls together: Isabella, 14, Gia, 12, and Stella, 10. Barroso is also a parent to daughter Alexia, 22, from a past relationship.