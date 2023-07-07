Setting the record straight. Candace Cameron Bure denied claims that she wanted Miss Benny’s queer character taken off of Fuller House.

The rumors began when Miss Benny, 24, took to TikTok on Thursday, July 6, and claimed “one of the Tanner sisters” was trying to get [her] character, [Casey], removed and not have a queer character on the show.”

Miss Benny appeared on the Netflix sitcom for two episodes in 2018 and played its first gay character. During her time on set, she claimed she was “sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn” her about the unnamed cast member.

She alleged she was “warned and prepared” that the person’s fan base might “be encouraged to target” her.

While Miss Benny did not directly name Candace, 47, in the clip, she included the star’s name as a hashtag in the caption.

After fans speculated that Candace was the star in question due to her conservative values, the former Hallmark Channel actress said she “never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show,” according to Page Six.

“Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters,” Candace continued in her statement. “I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show.”

The California native added she wished Miss Benny “only the best” before concluding, “We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set.”

Fans likely assumed that Candace was the star Miss Benny was referring to due to her past controversial comments.

In November 2022, she faced criticism after she stated that she moved to Great American Family after quitting Hallmark because the new network does not feature same-sex couples at the center of their projects.

After several fans and stars took to social media to slam the comments, Candace addressed the controversy via Instagram.

“It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” she wrote at the time. “It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever.”

Her comment about representing same-sex marriages on screen was not the first time she’s faced backlash.

While she’s been called out for her conservative views, she admitted to feeling “pressure” to represent conservatives on TV while working as a panelist on The View from 2015 until 2016.

“The stress and the anxiety — I actually have a pit in my stomach right now,” Candace admitted while appearing on the “Behind the Table” podcast in October 2021. “There was only one type of stress that I’ve ever felt in my life, that came from that show. And I [have] PTSD, like, I can feel it. It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard.”