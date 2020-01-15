Remember all of the hate that Derick Dillard and Jill Dillard (née Duggar) got for the GoFundMe pages they started to fund their missionary trips? Well, the father of three would like an apology now that he’s revealed his family wasn’t actually getting any money from Counting On and TLC. When the former reality star started his impromptu Q&A on Instagram, he revealed that one of the reasons he was being so open was so fans were “no longer deceived like [they] were.” Now, he’s calling out some of the hate that he got back in the day.

On Monday, January 13, Derick, 30, responded to a fan who took the opportunity to thank him for speaking out and clearing the air. “[It] makes a lot of sense now why you put up a fundraiser for your mission trips. Explains A LOT,” the fan wrote. “People were stumped at how you and Jill had no money when this show brings in millions each season.” The law student was grateful for the recognition — and he took the opportunity to show it.

Courtesy of Derick Dillard/Instagram

“Thank you for recognizing this,” he responded. “Living a life in the public’s eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumor and piece of ‘fake news’ that is circulated online. It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so. However, because of certain rumors and criticisms (such as rebuke for raising missionary support when we supposedly had money from being on a TV show), I think it’s important to address certain rumors with those who follow us. Thank you for the love and support that we can always count on in you, our fans and friends.”

Others are also coming forward to praise Derick for “shedding some light” on his situation — including Amy King (née Duggar). On Tuesday, January 14, she took to Twitter to encourage him to continue exposing the “very dark, very gray areas” of the Duggars‘ TV show. “Keep it up!” she wrote. Though the father of three hasn’t publicly responded to his cousin-in-law’s tweet, he did “like” the post on Twitter, and he’s continued to spill the tea. Like he said, “The truth will always set you free.”