Denise Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers allegedly defaulted on an agreement to pay off a massive six-figure debt and now the creditor is taking action in court, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s husband failed to make the required payments on the repayment plan he reached with a debt collector company named Creditors Adjustment Bureau.

In 2022, Aaron, 51, and his frequency medicine healing center, Quantum Epigenetics Consulting, were sued over a $190k business loan Aaron took out in November 2019. Per the deal, Aaron agreed to pay $11k interest on the loan. Denise’s husband was accused of defaulting on the loan which led to Creditors Adjustment Bureau bringing the lawsuit.

In court, Aaron did not deny he owed the money. He claimed the pandemic was unexpected and caused his business revenue to drop drastically. “Those events could be neither anticipated nor controlled, and the effects were beyond the control of the parties and imposed an extreme hardship, expense, or difficulty rendering performance impossible,” his filing read.

He argued he would be able to pay the debt once the business got back to normal. Aaron said Creditors Adjustment Bureau had been informed, “that the source of repayment would be earnings from the operation of the Quantum Epigenetics Consulting, LLC business.” A trial was scheduled for January but Aaron and the debt collector reached a repayment plan weeks before the hearing.

The parties told the court the matter had been “resolved in a mutually satisfactory manner.”

Per their deal, Aaron agreed to make six consecutive monthly payments of $10k starting in October 2023 and ending in March. The debt collector said Aaron made payments totaling $40k but defaulted on the deal when he failed to make the full payment due on February 15.

As a result of Aaron’s alleged default, the company demanded the court enter judgment against him in the amount of $228k. Aaron has yet to respond to the accusations in court. On Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise, 53, and Aaron told her castmates they were being “followed” due to his work.

Denise and Aaron have been married since September 2019. The lawsuit with the debt collector is not the first time Aaron has faced legal issues. Back in 2021, Aaron and Denise settled a legal battle with their former landlord.