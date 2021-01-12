From Meatball to Mama! See Deena Cortese’s Transformation From Her ‘Jersey Shore’ Debut to Today

She‘s always been a “blast in a glass.” Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese became a certified member of the fist-pumping reality TV family after meeting the cast through Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and she’s undergone quite a transformation since.

Deena made her debut in season 3 and brought the party with her, which came as no surprise, because Snooki let fans know they were going to be living it up to the fullest the moment they arrived at Seaside together.

“Deena is one of my best friends. She’s going to be my partner in crime,” the reality star dished in a confessional.

After meeting her new costars, Snooki confirmed the fun was about to commence as she and Deena were going to be in “juicehead and guido heaven.” Although Deena’s first night at the shore house didn’t come without drama, it didn’t take long for the squad to welcome her with open arms and see her as one of them.

“I get along with everybody in the cast. I went in there with an open mind and it was good,” Deena later told People about her first experience filming the series.

Deena appeared on Jersey Shore from 2010 to 2012 and returned for the reboot Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, having now been featured in all four seasons.

During her time on the show, Deena also found love. The TV personality met her now-husband, Christopher Buckner, between seasons at a local bar in 2011.

After catching each other’s eyes from across the room, the couple added each other on Facebook and a romance blossomed between them. Sparks kept flying and the duo got engaged during a weekend getaway in Mexico in 2016.

“I always knew I would spend the rest of my life with Christopher … But last night while we were walking on the Beach in Mexico he made it official!! We’re engaged!!!!!” she announced on Instagram while showing off her sparkling ring.

The lovebirds wed at the Laurita Winery in New Egypt, New Jersey, in October 2017 and they welcomed their first child, Christopher John (a.k.a. CJ), in January 2019. Before ringing in the new year, Deena and Chris surprised fans by announcing they are expecting baby No. 2. The pair shared the exciting news in October 2020 and revealed their son is expected to arrive in May 2021.

