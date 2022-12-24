Happier days ahead. 90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg is looking forward to spending the holidays at home with her family after son Taeyang was discharged from the hospital.

“Getting ready for our little Christmas Eve get together,” Deaven, 26, shared via her Instagram Story on Saturday, December 24. “Don’t worry, only grandparents are coming over.”

Just one day prior, the former reality star opened up about her 3-year-old son’s “Christmas miracle” after spending five days in the hospital.

“Christmas Miracles do exist,” she wrote alongside a photo of Taeyang in a wheelchair. “Taeyang is well enough to come home and recover. We are so blessed and happy he can spend Christmas at home.”

Courtesy of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

She continued, “5 days at the hospital were rough. But we are excited to get home and cuddle with a good Christmas movie.”

Taeyang – whom Deavan shares with ex-husband Jihoon Lee – was first diagnosed with childhood cancer in May 2022.

“I’m overcome with so much emotion and devastation to announce that my beloved son Taeyang, who just celebrated his third birthday last week, was just diagnosed with childhood cancer,” the mother of three wrote via Instagram at the time. “He has already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment just two days ago. Taeyang will need around-the-clock hospital care and this will be a long two-year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years.”

While Deavan and her boyfriend, Topher Park, have been with Taeyang throughout his health journey, the Utah native previously claimed that her ex “wants to live his single life.”

On Friday, December 22, Deaven came under fire by social media trolls accusing her of keeping her son away from Jihoon.

“That’s Jihoon’s responsibility not mine. We did our part times 100!” Deaven clapped back, adding, “My child is sick, we don’t need this negativity. [If] Jihoon wanted part in that, he would get on a flight,”