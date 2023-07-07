Actress Keke Palmer has been with boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson since May 2021. Find out his net worth, how he makes money and what their status is after he outfit shamed her.

What Is Darius Jackson’s Net Worth

According to multiple websites, he has a net worth between $500,000 to $1 million.

What Does Darius Jackson Do for a Living?

He works as a fitness instructor for Inspire Studios. Darius grew up playing multiple sports and came from a family filled with athletes, according to his bio on the company’s website.

Darius played high school football and earned a scholarship to Fresno State University. After he quit playing the sport, Darius took up boxing and began working in a gym.

“Growing up in a sports environment motivated him to get into sports media where he is currently pursuing his career in and received a certificate in broadcasting. His motivation to be an instructor is to help others and himself to stay in shape as he enjoys being in a team-oriented environment. It is also where that he feels comfortable to be himself,” Darius’ bio reads.

He decided to become a trainer after “working out with my best friend and seeing our results. I figured I can use my knowledge to help out others to get to where they wanna be.” Darius inspires others by “being myself. I try to be as grounded and relatable as possible by having an open personality, this way I am able connect with others as much as I can.”

The fitness buff added that two of his top goals were to “make more money than I did last year and have a solid body!”

What Is Keke Palmer’s Net Worth

The singer-actress’ profile jumped dramatically in recent years, leading to a $7.5 million fortune according to Celebrity Net Worth. Keke has starred in such films as the Jennifer Lopez vehicle Hustlers and Jordan Peele‘s Nope, as well as TV series including Star and Berlin Station. While hosting NBC’s Saturday Night Live for the first time on December 3, 2022, Keke revealed she was pregnant during the opening monologue.

How Long Have Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Been Together?

The pair reportedly met at a 2021 Memorial Day party and went official on each others’ Instagram accounts in August of that year. The couple welcomed their first child, son Leodis Andrelton Jackson (nicknamed Leo), on February 25, 2023.

Are Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer Still Together?

His Twitter account blew up on July 5, 2023, when he posted a video of Keke wearing a black sheer dress with a black bodysuit underneath as she joined Usher onstage at his concert in Atlanta. The pair sang his hit “There Goes My Baby,” and Daris wrote, “It’s the outfit tho … you a mom.”

Fans trolled him, with one writing, “Don’t date a baddie if you’re gonna be this insecure.”

Darius defended himself, tweeting, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others and he gets told how much of a hater he is,” even though the two are not married.

“This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals to what I believe. I rest my case,” he added.

Darius has an Instagram page, but Keke does not appear on it. He has shared several photos with their son but uses it primarily to show off his fit body and fun times hanging out with friends.

While Keke has not responded publicly to the dress shaming drama, the two have quit following each other on Instagram.