In 2016, Danielle Bregoli, also known as Bhad Bhabie, became a viral internet sensation after her memorable “catch me outside, how ’bout that?” interview on Dr. Phil. However, as of 2021, the Boynton Beach, Florida, native has become so much more than a meme. In fact, Danielle is a rapper, songwriter and one of the top creators on OnlyFans.

After Bhad Bhabie, 18, launched her OnlyFans page in April, she earned a whopping $1 million in six hours. “The bag was there … I’m not going to not go get it. I learned that a long time ago,” Danielle exclusively tells In Touch of her decision to sign up for the popular 18+ site.

Carlos Darder

“I get to do what I want on there without any censoring, and I get to make real money, unlike basically every other platform,” she adds. “I’m just having fun on there and I just started a few months ago so going to be way more content on there.”

While Danielle’s OnlyFans has proven to be wildly lucrative, her rap career is the primary focus. “I’m really excited about my new music and EP. It’s definitely going to be ‘all me.’ I’m older now, I know the game now. I will tell producers and music execs which songs I want and how I want them to sound,” Danielle, who has several successful singles under her belt, explains.

“I would definitely say my sound is more ‘mature’ and details my personal growth. I just finished filming the music video for the lead single which will be out soon, and I may have a couple surprise guests on the album, but you will have to wait and see,” Bhad Bhabie details, and adds that Young Thug would be her dream collaboration.

When Danielle isn’t taking OnlyFans and the music industry by storm, she’s enjoying her newfound hobby. “I can actually do nails! I’ve been practicing on my friends and mom,” Bhad Bhabie reveals. “My best friend owns nail salons and a nail kit business, and we are working on a few things together, too.”