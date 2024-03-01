In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If there’s one thing we love about Alix Earle, it’s the fact that she loves sharing her favorite skincare products. The New Jersey native has been vocal about her skincare journey during her infamous Get Ready With Me Videos. She’s even shared the products she uses to improve her skin’s condition amid her ongoing battle with acne.

The TikTok star is a huge fan of using serums. Weeks after gushing over a “life-changing” serum that improved her skin barrier in 10 days, the influencer gushed about a new serum she’s been loving. After attending the Balmain Parish Fashion Week show, Earle filmed a Get Unready With Me video, where she shouted out the iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum for its hydrating benefits. “It literally feels like you are putting cold mint on your skin. It feels so good,” she said.

ICYMI: iS Clinical is a celeb-approved brand beloved by notable names like Chrissy Teagan, Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba and more. The Hydra-Cool Serum is a multipurpose serum that works to rejuvenate, hydrate and visibly soothe the skin. Along with intense hydration, this serum soothes dry, irritated skin. It can even be used to soothe freshly shaved or sunburned skin.

This serum does come with a hefty price tag, but it’s jam-packed with helpful ingredients that deliver noteworthy benefits. Vitamin B promotes cell metabolism and the appearance of healthy skin, while hyaluronic acid delivers powerful hydration. Mushroom is another helpful ingredient — as it features antimicrobial properties that brighten the skin.

“I love this serum,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It’s very soothing on the skin and doesn’t leave you feeling oily. I suffer from combination skin, and this product has helped tremendously.” One shopper called it their favorite hydrating serum. “I’ve tried quite a few other hyaluronic acid type serums for hydration from other brands and this is my favorite,” they shared. “I have tried a couple of other brands since I started using this and always come back to this one. I haven’t found anything I like as much.”

If you want to treat your skin to some TLC, snag this Alix Earle-approved serum on Amazon. It’s truly worth the splurge, we promise!

