Crawford Collins Speaks Out After YouTube Partner Corey La Barrie's Death

Courtesy of Crawford Collins/Instagram

Paying tribute. Two days after Corey La Barrie’s death, his YouTube partner, Crawford Collins, is speaking out.

“Corey, you were my brother, best friend, channel partner and one crazy motherf–ker. From the first day I met you, you’ve done nothing but push me to be a better person and help me out any chance you had,” Collins began his lengthy message on Instagram on Tuesday, May 12. “You always lived life to the fullest (even though it often got us into some trouble) and those memories we share I will cherish forever.”

Collins, who launched a channel with La Barrie in July 2019 called Corey & Crawford, described the social media star as a “supportive friend,” adding that his “legacy will live forever.”

Daniel Silva, known for starring on Ink Master, was arrested for murder after being involved in the fatal car crash on May 10 that killed La Barrie, the LAPD confirmed.

Silva, 26, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday and booked on Monday, May 11, at 3:37 p.m., In Touch confirmed at the time. His bail was originally set at $200,000, but it was raised to $2 million on Tuesday, May 12. A person’s bail may be increased in cases where police think the individual is a flight risk, has the means to bail out or depending on the egregiousness of the alleged crime.

Hours before the incident, the personality shared a message about the outpouring of support he received on his special day. “Thank you for the birthday wishes love you guys!” he wrote. “And if you have the intro to my stream how did you like it?”

Since his passing, countless fans have left heartbreaking comments on social media, including several celebrities on Collins’ post. “This made me cry. love u,” fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau wrote, while Ryan Abe added, “Crawf, this was so well said. Thank you for this as I know it wasn’t easy to post. Love you always.”

Our thoughts go out to La Barrie’s family and friends during this difficult time.