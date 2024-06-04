Courteney Cox recently revealed that her late Friends costar Matthew Perry still visits and “guides” her. Now, a source exclusively tells In Touch, the 59-year-old wants to use her psychic connections to get bestie and Friends alum Jennifer Aniston, 55, a date! “Courteney has her psychic on speed dial, and she has a tarot reader and an astrologist too,” says the insider. “Jen has given her the go-ahead to tap them to help her find a nice guy.”

The Morning Show star has been single since her 2017 split from second husband Justin Theroux and famously divorced Brad Pitt in 2005, after he moved on to his Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie. “Courteney consults with her ‘psychic team’ on everything from acting roles to business decisions and even gets advice on navigating her relationship with Johnny McDaid,” spills the insider. “She swears the advice really helps and is promising Jen that if she follows it, she’ll meet her soulmate in no time.” Guess it beats Raya!