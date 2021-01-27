This article was originally published on Why Does CBD Work. To view the original article, click here.

In recent times, CBD has gained huge popularity because of the wide range of health benefits it can provide. This cannabinoid compound has several therapeutic properties that will be beneficial for treating many of the health problems that affect people of all ages. That is one of the reasons why the use of CBD among seniors has risen exponentially over the past couple of years.

As we age, our physical and mental health starts to decline and we are at great risk of developing many health disorders. The use of a compound like CBD can help in preventing many of these health problems and also helps improve the overall health of older adults.

Some of the health benefits offered by CBD for seniors are discussed below.

Promotes Better Sleep

For the past few years, this cannabinoid compound has been used as a natural remedy for the sleep problems that most people face. Sleep deprivation is very common in older adults, which is mainly due to old age health problems. Seniors often have trouble staying asleep or falling asleep. Using CBD can help in calming your body and mind, which will help you in falling asleep. This property of CBD can be beneficial for seniors.

Alleviates Pain

CBD is often considered as a natural pain-reliever and can be used to alleviate even neuropathic pain. The use of CBD can alleviate pain caused by arthritis, strains, muscle aches, etc. CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties are very effective in reducing inflammation and alleviate the pain associated with it. Seniors can use topical CBD products, which is the best way for treating localized pain relief.

Helps To Manage Dementia

Different forms of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease are common among older adults. Our brain health will start to deteriorate as we age and this will increase the risk of many mental diseases like dementia. Using CBD can help improve your brain health and memory. CBD can even act as an antioxidant and help in preventing the cell damage caused due to oxidative stress, which may contribute to Alzheimer’s disease.

Helps To Improve Bone Health

It is observed that the bone density gradually declines as we age and this will increase the risk of fractures and developing bone diseases like osteoporosis. Many studies over the years have shown that CBD can assist with the healing of bones and increasing your bone density. This property of CBD can help ensure better bone health for older adults.