Corey Gamble is being slammed for supporting Tristan Thompson amid his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols.

Kris Jenner‘s longtime boyfriend, 41, was spotted holding his basketball jersey after the NBA star, 30, confirmed he fathered a third child while dating Khloé Kardashian. In photos obtained by Page Six, Corey could be seen wearing a silk blue top and face mask while flaunting the garment at the Sacramento Kings vs. the Los Angeles Lakers game.

“Corey, STFU. I swear, what strange hold does that man Tristan have on the KJ crew?” one Reddit user asked. Another added, “I totally support coparenting in a healthy way and ensuring that there isn’t a toxic environment around for the children, but I really don’t get how they’re all still team Tristan. The amount of hurt and pain Tristan has caused but Corey thinks it’s appropriate to still be rooting for him is mind-boggling.” A third, meanwhile, simply wrote, “That was pathetic.”

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Tristan Thompson spotted for the first time since confirming he fathered a third child.

Maralee filed a paternity suit against Tristan in June 2021, claiming she became pregnant by him around his birthday in March. The center responded by acknowledging that they had sex at the time she claimed but requested a paternity test. Maralee gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, and on January 3, Tristan broke his silence on the drama.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote via his Instagram Stories, adding, “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Tristan then went on to apologize to Khloé, 37, with whom he shares daughter True Thompson. “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he said. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The Good American founder and Sacramento Kings player started dating in August 2016. While Khloé was preparing to give birth to their daughter, Tristan was hit with multiple cheating allegations. In 2019, he was accused of infidelity yet again, this time with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods.