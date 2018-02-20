COOL, CALM AND CARRY ON ESSENTIALS
Celebrities may have personal assistants, glam squads and trendy stylists to get them packed, primped and camera-ready for their upcoming spring-break vacations — but don’t worry, we’ve got everything you’ll need to pack like a jet-setting boss. Whether it’s a weekend “glamping” trip with the girls or a family beach vacation — bring along these celebrity-approved travel essentials to keep cool, cute and Instagram-worthy — all spring break long.
WORK IT OUT
Don’t forget about your fitness game! Head outside for a calorie-burning walk in Mission’s Cooling Performance Cap it’ll keep you cool and allow you to walk longer as temperatures rise. Available at The Home Depot.
TREND ALERT
Bucket Hats are making a huge comeback this spring. Stay cool poolside or out on a hike with Mission’s Cooling Bucket hat — easy to pack and super functional. Talk about a win-win. Available at The Home Depot.
MAXIMIZE YOUR COOL
Literally, bring the cool everywhere you go this spring break with the easy-to-stash MISSION Cooling Towel and Cooling Neck Gaiter. Stylish and cute with a long-lasting cool. Available at The Home Depot.
This post is brought to you by In Touch Weekly shopping team. The shopping team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either In Touch Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The shopping team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, In Touch Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended.