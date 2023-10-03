Choosing A Better Way for Dental Implants

If you’re deciding which dental restoration option is best for your oral health needs, and dental implants seem to be a better choice for you, but the process seems confusing or too complicated, it’s important for you to know that just like there’s a better choice for dental restoration, there’s a better choice when it comes to the process, too.

Getting dental implants requires a broad range of dental health professionals, specialized facilities, and a very customized treatment plan every time. It’s no wonder a procedure like that feels complicated to have to organize and manage on your own.

ClearChoice Dental Implant Center saw the impressive benefits dental implants provide, and they believed a complicated procedure shouldn’t keep anyone from experiencing such a beneficial life-changing treatment. So, they created a better process to make dental implants available to everyone as conveniently and cost-effectively as possible.

Instead of scheduling several appointments with multiple providers, all at separate medical offices, and managing individual bills, ClearChoice came up with an innovative all-inclusive process of one team, one cost, and one location.

The process begins with your free consultation at one of the ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, which is fully equipped with everything needed on-site, from equipment and laboratories to a complete team of oral health professionals. During your consultation, you’ll meet with expert prosthodontists and maxillofacial oral surgeons who will work together to create your personalized treatment plan, which they’ll then clearly communicate to you, as well as the total cost. At the close of your consultation, you’ll have the opportunity to ask any questions you may have and schedule when you’d like to come back for your implant procedure.

Their all-in-one approach revolutionizes the dental implant process by saving you time, clearly communicating the procedure and the cost upfront, and allowing you to walk out with new teeth the very same day of your scheduled procedure.

Where to Find Your Sacramento Area ClearChoice Dental Implant Center

The greater Sacramento area is home to two ClearChoice Centers. Learn more about each location and their excellent dental implant team to determine which center is best for you:

An optimal location for providing dental implants in Roseville, CA, the ClearChoice Sacramento Roseville Dental Implant Center is also a convenient location for surrounding Sacramento area residents in Rocklin, Antelope, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Loomis, Whitney, Fair Oaks, El Dorado Hills and beyond.

The Sacramento Roseville dental implants team, which includes key members like their three Prosthodontists: Dr. Nicole Andreini, Dr. Go Eun Kim, and Dr. Michael Forde, as well as Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon Dr. Franklin Niggebrugge , is made up of an accomplished and highly qualified group of representatives from of the American College of Prosthodontists, the American Dental Association, and the Academy of Osseointegration. This team also holds collective experience as community volunteers, academic instructors, research lecturers, and private group practice as well.

Click here and schedule your free consultation and experience the benefits of their all-inclusive ClearChoice process for dental implants in Roseville, CA, and neighboring areas!

The ClearChoice Sacramento Elk Grove Center is another convenient location for dental implants in Sacramento and its surrounding areas, providing dental implants in Elk Grove, and serving other nearby areas such as Freeport, Lemon Hill, Florin, Vineyard, Wilton, Herald, Franklin, Hood, Clarksburg and beyond.

Prosthodontists Dr. Benjamin Kordusky and Board Certified Dr. Yung-Shen Huang, along with Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon Dr. Kenneth Wong, are dedicated to providing quality care through their skilled and compassionate service to those seeking dental implants in Elk Grove and surrounding areas. The ClearChoice Sacramento Elk Grove team includes representatives from several prestigious professional associations like the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, the American College of Prosthodontists, the American Dental Association, the Academy of Osseointegration, the California Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, and the California Dental Society.

The collective accomplishments and broad scope of skill and experience the ClearChoice Sacramento Elk Grove team represent is the kind of expert care ClearChoice feels everyone deserves. To meet them and the rest of the friendly and professional dental implants team you’ll work with at the ClearChoice Sacramento Elk Grove Center, click here and schedule your free consultation now, and learn more about the positive impact dental implants can make in your life!

One Inclusive Process, One Choice: ClearChoice

Discover the benefits of their inclusive process and experience a better way to get dental implants in Sacramento through one team, one location, and one cost. They look forward to meeting with you; schedule your free consultation here.

Article written by Shannon Sparks