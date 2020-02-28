Still glowing. Christina Milian put her incredible post-baby body on display in a new photo she shared via Instagram on Thursday, February 27, just one month after she welcomed a precious son. The “Dip It Low” songstress rocked a chic monochromatic jumpsuit in the fierce selfie, and several fans couldn’t help but rave over her figure.

“The snap back,” one wrote. “How much weight have you lost already? You look amazing,” a second complimented. “OK you hot momma,” a third added, while a fourth social media user gushed, “Damn! Did [you] even have a baby?!!!! Lol.”

Courtesy of Christina Milian/Instagram

On February 28, she posted another sweet pic of her bouncing baby boy cuddling with his dad, Matt Pokora.

Back in January, Christina, 38, and her boyfriend, Matt, took to Instagram to announce the birth of their bundle of joy. “And so we begin. Isaiah 1/20/20. Simply perfect. The world is yours son. Love, mom and dad,” she captioned the first pic of her newborn. The French singer and songwriter, 34, shared the same sentiments in his heartwarming post online.

Courtesy of Christina Milian/Instagram

“Once upon a time, there was Isaiah, born January 20, 2020 … it’s up to you to write the rest,” he wrote. “Welcome my son.” Christina also has a daughter, Violet Madison, shared with ex-husband The-Dream, 42, making up their beautifully blended brood.

It appears the performer has big plans for the upcoming year, based on her recent post. “Lookin’ like I’m ready to hit the stage,” she captioned her latest snap. “Fun Fact: When I was a teen I dreamed of being signed to Def Jam … every cd I owned, every group, rapper or singer I played in my car was majority Def Jam artist. From that point I set my intentions. And with my mom-manager by my side at 18, I signed my first record deal to be @islanddefjam’s 1st ‘urban pop’ artist. It was a dream come true.”

Christina later responded to a comment teasing some of the hot new music they have been “cooking up.” The brunette beauty replied, “Why don’t we just go on and drop ‘I Choose You’ [I’m just saying] it’s already done.”

Hopefully she’ll be releasing the highly anticipated single soon!