Christina Anstead Introduces Newest Member of Family Amid Ant Divorce

Getting over a ruff patch! Christina Anstead introduced the “newest member” of her family amid her divorce from estranged husband Ant Anstead, revealing she is now a proud dog mom for the second time.

“Too cute not to share,” the Flip or Flop star, 37, captioned the Instagram snap with her new pooch named Biggie on Tuesday, December 29. “We are all obsessed and in love.” Christina also has a French bulldog, Cash, who is now sharing a social media account with Biggie to document all of their fun adventures together.

Courtesy Christina Anstead/Instagram

The HGTV personality got her adorable rottweiler from Von Ruelmann breeder over the weekend. “We love our new baby,” she commented after picking up Biggie and spending time with her pup’s dad, Nitro.

Christina’s post about her new addition to the brood comes shortly after her former flame spoke out about their split and revealed how he’s been dealing with the change of pace. “I think everybody knows this was not my decision,” Ant told People in an interview published on December 29. “It really hit me hard.”

“If you ask anybody that knows me properly, they know that I give myself fully,” the former Wheeler Dealers host, 41, added. “I had so much love for her.”

Ant, who shares 15-month-old son Hudson with Christina, shared that he signed up for a 35-day online “breakup recovery” course in addition to a three-day faith-based retreat focused on mental health and physical fitness to cope. The exes are currently seeking joint legal and physical custody of their son, according to divorce docs obtained by In Touch.

Aside from Hudson, the car specialist is also dad to Amelie, 17, and Archie, 14, from a past relationship, while Christina has two kids of her own with Tarek El Moussa, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5.

Courtesy of Ant Anstead/Instagram

In their September breakup announcement, Ant and Christina noted they would be making their children a priority as they both moved forward with their lives after less than two years of marriage.

“Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans. I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have [two] baby daddies — but sometimes life throws us curve balls,” Christina wrote alongside an Instagram selfie later that month. “Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks,’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow.”

“I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing,” she shared about her growth as a person. “I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better.”

There’s no doubt Biggie will keep a smile on her face!