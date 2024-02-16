In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Pimples are reckless. They don’t care who you are or what you have on the calendar, they just pop up whenever they want to. It’s almost like dealing with an unexpected house guest who has complete access to you at all times. Thankfully, we’ve come a long way in the skincare industry. Long gone are the days of self-inflicted burns and bruises due to failed DIY pimple-popping hacks.

Nowadays, we have spot treatments and pimple patches that zap the first signs of unwanted zits. The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson is a huge fan of pimple patches. The Georgia native caught up with E! News ahead of her appearance on season 20 of the hit series and dished about the products she packed to help get through the season — and pimple patches topped the list.

“A pimple emerging while filming anything is a nightmare. I am a pimple patch girlie. [They are the] best thing created, in my opinion,” she shared. “Whether it’s that time of month or stress, the pimple patch by Hero Cosmetics is a must-have and has my pimples away in 24 hours!” If you’re on the hunt for a fast-acting pimple solution, read ahead for the beauty lowdown.

These bestselling patches are enriched with hydrocolloids to improve the appearance of pimples overnight by absorbing the gunk hidden in pores. The sticker features an all-night adhesive that allows the soft sticker to stay put for six-to-hour hours. Best of all? It’s easy to remove and won’t leave any redness or irritation in its wake. The transparent stickers are a hit with shoppers because they essentially blend in with your skin. You can head out to the grocery store or run errands without anyone being the wiser!

“Hydrocolloid patches are a must-have for anyone who gets inflamed, infected acne, and Mighty Patch is designed well for the purpose. They are big enough to handle any blemish and the adhesive is strong enough to keep them on your face,” one shopper shared. Another reviewer raved about how well it worked on their sensitive skin. “They keep me from messing with it and keep the area protected and clean. They stay on while I sleep without any problems and they are barely noticeable when wearing during the day.”

