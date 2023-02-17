Called out. Chloe Bailey is facing backlash after she announced her collaboration with Chris Brown for the song “How Does It Feel” on Thursday, February 16.

The “Have Mercy” singer, 24, took to Twitter to reveal that she is releasing a song with Chris, 33, called “How Does It Feel” on Friday, February 24. The single will be featured on her upcoming debut solo album, In Pieces, which is dropping in March 2023.

Soon after Chloe announced the song, fans rushed to the comments section to slam her decision to work with Chris, calling it “disgusting.”

“It doesn’t feel great you’re giving an abuser a boost on your platform like what Chloe didn’t anyone tell you that you probably should not do this/you don’t need to bc [sic] you’re famous enough without him??,” one person wrote via Twitter. Another social media user added, “We will absolutely not be streaming. Catch you next time tho.”

The backlash continued as a following person commented, “Damn girl … disappointing.”

“Delete this it’s not too late. We’ll act like we didn’t see this,” one fan urged Chloe. An additional Twitter user noted that the decision was “really unfortunate.”

Fans expressed their negative reactions over a decade after Chris’ tumultuous relationship with Rihanna made headlines.

The “Kiss Kiss” singer and Rihanna, 34, were previously in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2008 to 2013. In February 2009, the pair called it quits for the first time after Chris was arrested for physically assaulting her. Her injuries were so severe that she was hospitalized.

He later pleaded guilty to felony charges in June of that year and was sentenced to five years of probation. Additionally, he was ordered to stay 50 yards away from Rihanna.

Rihanna and Chris rekindled their romance in 2012, but they called it quits for good the following year.

The “With You” singer discussed how his relationship with the Barbados native changed following the 2009 altercation in his June 2017 documentary, Welcome to My Life.

“My trust was totally lost with her, she hated me after that,” he said. “I tried everything; she didn’t care. She just didn’t trust me after that.”

“From there, it just went downhill because there were too many verbal fights, physical fights as well. Mutual sides,” Chris continued. “It is the first time I get to say anything. We would fight each other. She would hit me; I would hit her, and it never was OK.”

Rihanna has since moved on with rapper A$AP Rocky. They welcomed baby No. 1, a son, in May 2022, and she is currently pregnant with their second child. The “Only Gil (In the World)” singer previously talked about her relationship with Chris and said she was ready to move forward.

“It’s not a subject to sweep under the rug, so I can’t just dismiss it like it wasn’t anything, or I don’t take it seriously,” she told Vanity Fair in 2009. “But, for me, and anyone who’s been a victim of domestic abuse, nobody wants to even remember it. Nobody even wants to admit it. So to talk about it and say it once, much less 200 times, is like … I have to be punished for it? It didn’t sit well with me.”