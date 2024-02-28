In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A flawless base sets the stage for a long-lasting makeup look. For some of us, that includes a multi-step skincare routine with different serums and SPF. For others, it’s all about makeup. Regardless of how involved your beauty routine is, you should always wear a makeup primer before adding on complexion-enhancing products like foundation and concealer.

Along with smoothing out skin texture and blurring pores, primers also help makeup last longer. Last April, former Vanderpump Rules star Charli Barnett opened up about her springtime makeup essentials. She posted a ” jam sesh& grwm” on Instagram, where she revealed she’s a fan of Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer.

Get the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you want to channel a flawless glow like Barnett, you’ll adore this primer. A viral classic with shoppers online and on social media, this gel primer nourishes the skin and grips makeup for up to 12 hours. This means you don’t have to worry about any creasing or harsh smile lines. Blue agave extract is a key ingredient, which forms an invisible layer to lock in makeup. Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid and hemp seed extract boost hydration to visibly smooth skin, while niacinamide and aloe water nourish and deliver a fresh, dewy glow.

For best results, pump one to two shoes of primer onto the back of your hand. Blend a thin layer of it onto clean skin just before makeup application. Allow the primer to set for up to one minute, then proceed to layer foundation and other complexion products.

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer $38 Description Vanderpump Rules star Charli Burnett is known for her glamorous makeup looks. Snag the makeup primer she loves on Amazon!

Burnett isn’t the only one noticing glowing skin after using this primer. Amazon reviewers can’t get enough of it either. “My skin looks so flawless using this primer,” one 42-year-old shopper revealed. “It boosts my confidence and I feel like I have a glow with less noticeable lines in my face.” “Literally the best primer I ever found,” another shopper raved.

One reviewer with acne-prone and combination skin said they were very surprised at how well the primer worked. “This [primer] did not break me out and [it] is a good canvas for foundation. Your fine lines are not accentuated at all,” they added. “It [has] good staying power and good ingredients for aging skin.”

Channel Charli Burnett’s glow with this shopper-approved makeup primer on Amazon!

Get the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2024, but are subject to change.