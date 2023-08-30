Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have had wedding fever ever since attending Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s star-studded nuptials on August 19. “They didn’t expect it, but they were both really moved by the ceremony, and it got them thinking,” a source tells In Touch. “Channing has hinted about popping the question, but they both had marriages that ended in divorce, so neither of them was in any real rush. They’re super compatible and see a future together, but they didn’t want to jinx a good thing.”

Now, the Magic Mike star, 43, and the Batman actress, 34, have had a change of heart. “The wedding definitely pushed them closer to the altar.”