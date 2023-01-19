Recording artist and MTV star Chanel West Coast lives up to her last name with a line of swimwear made for true beach bums to celebrate high tides and good vibes. Emulating the true meaning of California cool along with tropical colors and patterns, Coasty Swim may be just what you need for your next vacation.

Photo Credit: Filippo Bonfiglio

“Coasty Swim is a swimwear brand I started working on several years ago and finally brought to life in 2022. I wanted to create a line of swimwear that was colorful, sexy, and fun. I also wanted to create a line that was safe for our planet. All our bikinis are made from recycled materials and are 100% eco-friendly. We range in sizes from XS-XL and our body styles are made to flatter all body types. We want women to feel beautiful in our bikinis as well as in their own skin. We promote body positivity, and our swimwear is meant to enhance your body no matter the shape or size. Coasty Swim is all about bringing the good vibes and we hope to reach every coastline around the world with our brand soon!” — Chanel West Coast

Grab the SPF and pack your beach bag— Coasty Swim will have you ready for your next vacay in no time.

For The Girls On Island Time

The essential suit for a beach vacation, the Ocean Breeze bikini top and bottom bring West Coast flare to any tropical destination. With off the shoulder sleeves in a shade of blue-green only rivaled by the sea itself, enjoy having fun in the sun in fashion. Pair with the Ocean Breeze Skirt for the perfect flowy cover up. (Top $65, Bottom $65, Skirt $74).

Photo Credit: Filippo Bonfiglio

For The Girls Who Glam

The Princess Bikini is sure to bring a flirty, feminine vibe to your vacation. This pretty pink suit mixed with gold detailing and adorable ruffles will have you ready to unleash your inner royalty. (Top $65, Bottom $65).

Lauren Johnson

For The Girls Who Love Options

The Reversible Top and Bottom is the ultimate way to change up your look no matter the moment. Two super-cute suits in one, get double the insta-worthy pictures without being an outfit repeater. (Top $65, Bottom $65).

COASTY SWIM

Check out coastyswim.com for the A-List of all bathing suits (and get ready for stunning new styles and beach accessories coming soon). Trust us– you’ll be swimming in compliments!