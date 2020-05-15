ExclusiveChad Michael Murray Held at Knifepoint in Exclusive Clip for New Movie ‘Survive the Night’
Adding to the binge list! Chad Michael Murray stars alongside Bruce Willis in their new movie, Survive the Night. The highly anticipated thriller follows a trauma doctor, played by the One Tree Hill alum, who is forced to operate on a murderer after a robbery gone wrong. In Touch’s chilling exclusive clip, the surgeon must make a life or death decision while held at knife point. The film will be available on-demand on May 22.
Check out the exclusive clip only available on In Touch, above!