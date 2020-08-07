KELLY MEDITATES

There are many benefits of meditation, but for Kelly Rowland, the biggest is better sleep. “Meditation helps to give you a focus,” says the 39-year-old singer. “Once you’re centered, you doze off so quickly.”

GIGI GETS CREATIVE

When Gigi Hadid, 25, is on edge, she turns to art therapy! “I do a lot of art at home, like painting, drawing, sometimes working with clay,” says the model, who’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. “I build a lot of Lego sets. That’s art, I guess!”

KYLIE TUNES IN

To get centered, Kylie Jenner finds a quiet space and cranks some tunes. “I put my headphones on and just sit by myself and listen to music,” says the 22-year-old beauty mogul. If she’s dealing with a problem, “I think to myself, ‘Is this really going to matter in my life tomorrow? In an hour? In a year?’”

EMILIA SOAKS STRESS AWAY

There’s nothing more calming than a hot bath for Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. “It’s a ritual,” says the actress, 33. “You must have good bath salts or Epsom salts and dissolve them properly, and you need bath oils to get some scents going. If I had time, I could be in that bath for three hours!”

JENNA ’ S SPA DAYS

“I’ve learned the hard way about burning the candle at both ends,” says 39-year-old Jenna Dewan. The busy mom, actress, TV host and author of the self-care book Gracefully You avoids stretching herself too thin by scheduling pampering sessions. “I’ll go and have a spa day.”