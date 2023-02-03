Celebrity chef Akira Back is a world-renowned culinary artist that has created excellent meals for big names over the years. He is not only known for his unwavering skills, but he has also built a massive empire over the past two decades.

Chef Back owns more than 20 restaurants worldwide in the most luxurious cities spawning from Dubai and Beverly Hills to Paris – just to name a few. He was born in Korea and was raised in Aspen, Colorado, so the businessman brings his “melting pot” experience into his modern and diverse cuisines.

Pixie Productions

Not only has the Michelin Star award-winning chef served A-listers like Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift but also reality stars like The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi and politicians like former U.S. president Bill Clinton. Clearly, his culinary skills and expertise speak for themselves as Chef Back’s clients can’t help but rave over his food.

A source says of the celebrity chef, “Chef Akira Back is known as the number one chef in the world by celebrity clientele. They love nothing more than to know they can travel the world and enjoy his amazing dishes at one of his … restaurants.”