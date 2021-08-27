In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Why Celebrity Parents Trust This Baby Food Company

When you become a parent, every priority takes a backseat to one new single concern: taking care of your new baby as best you can. This involves extensive research and decision-making, like choosing a crib, clothes, toys, blankets — you name it.

Of all these things you must consider as a new parent, figuring out what to feed your child is one of the hardest decisions. Nutrition is vital at any stage of life, but the first couple of years are perhaps the most significant. That’s why choosing the right baby food is so important — and often overwhelming.

So much of what we consume — baby food included — is packed with unwanted ingredients like preservatives, GMOs and added sugars. Even so-called organic or health-food brands may contain such ingredients. Deciding what to feed your baby is next to impossible when you just don’t know what to believe.

This is a common struggle among new parents. We only want the best for our kids, and that means healthy, fresh, nutritional food. Finding a brand that ticks all the boxes is the tough part.

If you’re struggling with the same thing, you’ve come to the right place. There’s one company leading the movement to raise standards for kids’ food. It’s called Yumi.

Yumi is the ultimate baby and kid food brand. They use real, organic, fresh ingredients in all of their products. Yumi offers a regimen of baby food that is specifically tailored to your baby’s nutritional needs at every stage of their infanthood. They also offer a whole food multivitamin, made of veggies and fruits and nothing artificial or synthetic. More importantly, their recipes and vitamins are entirely backed by science, with a focus on nutrient density, according to Yumi.

If you’re on Instagram, you’ve stumbled across Yumi before and its Insta-worthy meals. Tons of celebrity parents have proudly declared their love for this brand via social media.

New celebrity parents love sharing images of their parenting journey on Instagram. They post their favorite baby items on their Instagram Stories like strollers, baby clothes and their go-to baby food brand, Yumi.

There are a million things to love about Yumi, but it boils down to this: their food is freshly made, healthy and specifically designed to help our babies develop and grow exactly how they should. Really, that’s every parent’s dream.

And if celebrity parents love it, you know it has to be amazing.

Check out Yumi today to learn more about this game-changing baby food brand.

Yumi Is Rooted in Science: They Did the Research, So You Don’t Have To

How important is baby food, really? Babies can’t tell the difference between organic and processed foods. Why does it matter so much? Do kids really need a multivitamin? In short: yes.

To start, babies’ bodies can tell the difference. In fact, what a baby eats in the first 1,000 days of their life is largely considered to be the most significant factor in their development. As your baby grows it’s hard to ensure they are getting all the nutrition they need. A whole food vitamin is the perfect solution for busy parents or parents of picky eaters.

Yumi cofounder Angela Sutherland discovered this fact when she was pregnant for the first time. In her research, she also learned that certain nutrients play a major role in a child’s neural, physical and metabolic health in the long term. This discovery led to the eventual creation of Yumi.

When she couldn’t find satisfactory baby food in any grocery store, she set out to cultivate a brand that would focus on nutrition, backed by science, according to Yumi.

Yumi has put an impressive amount of research into perfecting their baby and kid food recipes.

Their website contains a ton of useful info about everything nutrition-related. For example, did you know that giving your baby sugar before the age of 2 may put them at risk of health complications? For that reason, Yumi doesn’t put any added sugar in their blends.

This is just one example of how Yumi helps parents put their baby’s health first.

Frankly, most expecting or brand-new parents don’t have hours and hours of free time to research the science behind infant nutrition. Even if you do, sifting through all of that information is tedious and time-consuming. That’s what’s so great about Yumi: they did the research, so you don’t have to.

Give your baby the very best with Yumi.

Here’s How Yumi Makes Buying Baby Food More Convenient Than Ever

Not only does Yumi offer healthy, nutrient-packed food that’s endorsed by science. They also make buying baby food a breeze. Let’s delve into some logistical details.

First of all, Yumi has divided all of their blends into eight stages. Each of the stages corresponds to a different age group. For example, Stage 1 (First Food Singles) consists of thin, pureed ingredients that are perfect for first-time eaters. These blends are intended for babies 6 months and older.

As the stages ascend, so does the intended age group. The recipes go from thin, single-ingredient purees to multi-ingredient, textured blends to whole pieces of food. Stage 6, intended for 10-month-olds and above, includes “pinchable” foods that babies can eat by hand. Stage 8, the final level, contains Beet Puffs and Flour Puffs for kids eleven months and up. But that’s not all! Yumi has nutrient-dense bites for parents of older kids and Fruit Leathers that have a full serving of fruits and veggies in each strip!

This unique design makes choosing your baby’s food simpler than ever. As your little one grows and changes, so will their food. Yumi is here to help you navigate that process.

Even better, Yumi offers several subscription plans that allow parents to sit back, relax and wait for their baby food to arrive right to their doorstep.

Of these plans, the most popular, by far, is the Milestone Plan. This plan is intended to expose your baby to a wide variety of flavors and ingredients, all while providing the appropriate nutritional value for their age.

If you choose the Milestone Plan, all you have to do is enter your child’s birthday, and you’ll immediately see a preview of what your plan would look like. As your baby gets older and reaches new age milestones, the type of food you receive would change, as well.

No matter which plan you end up selecting, you can always change your mind. Yumi makes it easy to change or cancel pre-scheduled deliveries.

So, as you can see, Yumi has developed a system that makes buying baby food and family nutrition easier than ever. Once you decide on the perfect plan, you’ll never have to worry about running out to the store for baby food — it will be sitting on your doorstep, fresh and ready-to-eat, each week.

Plus, knowing that your kid is getting all the nutrients they need is enough to give anyone peace of mind.

Browse through all the options Yumi has to offer here.

These Creative Flavors Will Have Your Kid Eating Better Than You Do

Did you know that baby food does more than nurture your child’s physical development? It’s true. What you feed your baby may actually shape their future taste preferences.

This is why it’s so important to introduce our kids to fruits, vegetables, and other healthy and delicious ingredients at a young age. With the right regimen of baby food, they might even grow up to be seasoned foodies.

Yumi offers an extensive and varied menu of yummy yet nutritious blends. They have all the more traditional flavors, like Blueberry, Peach, Broccoli, Carrot, Pea and more. On the other hand, they provide some adventurous, unusual options, like Spinach & Japanese Sweet Potato, Squash Quinoa and Apricot Crumble.

If you’re looking to really elevate your kid’s palate, Yumi also offers a delicious Chef’s Series of recipes. Yumi paired up with several professional chefs and restaurateurs, each of whom crafted unique flavor combinations that any kid (or adult) would enjoy.

The Chef’s series includes Polenta Mushroom Bolognese, Pat Juk, Sweet Potato Cheesecake and Broccoli Lentil Bites. Honestly, these sound good enough for us to sneak a bite.

As you can see, Yumi is about more than just nutrition — their handcrafted flavor combinations are delicious, too.

Snacking Is Made Easy With Yumi’s Fruit Leathers

Yumi does more than just create meals. If you have little ones, you know just how important it is to have snacks on hand so that you can avoid a complete and total meltdown — they don’t call it the terrible twos for nothing!

That’s why Yumi has created fruit leathers that come in mango, strawberry and mixed berry flavors that your child is sure to love. These on-the-go snacks taste great, and even better, they’re hiding an entire serving of fruits and veggies. With no added sugar, your kid will just be able to enjoy the fresh, wholesome flavors of plant-based ingredients, without you worrying about whether they’re consuming gluten, dairy or any other harmful ingredients.

Tiffany Wilcox

Yumi: Our Takeaway

Yumi is the baby and kid food company parents everywhere have always wanted. It’s healthy, it’s tasty, and most importantly, it’s exactly what our babies need.

And don’t forget to set up a scheduled delivery for the Yumi Multivitamin Biteamin every month. For toddlers, kids and adults, you don’t have to worry about nutrition ever again.

If we haven’t convinced you yet, take it from celebrity parents like Mindy, 42, and Ashlee, 36: Yumi is great.

Once you order your first round of meals from Yumi, neither you nor your baby will ever want another baby food again!