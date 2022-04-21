Written in partnership with Paloma Rossano.

With the post-coronavirus festival circuit back in full swing after years of stagnation, it’s finally time for one of the most highly anticipated musical events of the year to once again grace our presence: Coachella.

A weekend filled with jaw-dropping performances, nostalgic sights to see (like Coachella’s famous photo-op, Le Grand Wheel), and a distinct joie de vivre, it’s no surprise that an abundance of celebrities and influencers have once again flocked to this cultural hotspot to experience Coachella’s 2022 revival.

Coachella also presents a unique time for brands to truly make a splash on the fashion scene; with Insta-ready backdrops and plentiful photographers around, stars from both social media and the silver screen are able to flex their personal style throughout the grounds of the Indio, California festival.

Even your style-savvy average attendee, with no vested interest in making headlines, could find themselves winding up on a Best of Coachella Fashion list next to A-Listers; it’s the Wild, Wild, West out there – and buckle up, because after three years off the scene, Coachella 2022 fashion is sure to be the ride of a lifetime.

So far, this year’s most well dressed fashion notables included an array of influencers sporting the trendy chic jewelry brand APM Monaco.

In particular, influencers Brandy Gordon, Sara Orrego, and Cindy Prado have been all over the press due to their eye-catching festival glam from APM Monaco. And upon checking their caption tags, we found dozens of other fashion leaders sporting the popular jewelry brand as well, joining the ranks of A-Listers such as Blake Lively, Thylane Blondeau, Olivia Culpo, and Rihanna who have been wearing APM Monaco recently.