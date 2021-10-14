Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) has been a regular fixture on Teen Mom OG for several years now, but fans were surprised to see a rare appearance from her younger brother Nicholas (a.k.a. Nick) on a recent episode of the MTV series. Viewers were quick to comment how much older her sibling looked in one of the scenes on Tuesday, October 12, with many taking to Twitter to sound off.

What Is Nick Up to Today?

Catelynn’s family members stopped by to reconnect on the October 12 episode of TMOG, during which Nick discussed now being in a relationship.

While catching up with her mother, April, and 14-year-old younger brother on the show, the TV personality made sure to address the importance of safe sex.

“I’m gonna do whatever I can to help my brother not suffer the same consequences,” the Conquering Chaos author said in a confessional, before offering to purchase him protection if needed.

Catelynn explained that she didn’t want her sibling to deal with an unexpected pregnancy after going through a similar experience herself on the franchise. Back in 2009, she and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, faced no shortage of struggles after finding out they were expecting their first child together on 16 & Pregnant, which ultimately resulted in them placing their daughter Carolyn “Carly” Elizabeth Davis for adoption.

Tyler and Catelynn have since gone on to welcome three more children, Novalee Reign Baltierra, 6, Vaeda Luma Baltierra, 2, and Rya Rose in August 2021.

Are Catelynn and Nick Still Close These Days?

Nick, who is Catelynn’s maternal half-brother, rushed to her defense in February 2021, shortly after news broke that she and Tyler were expecting baby No. 4. “Lol my sister got pregnant AGAIN to try and stay relevant,” her paternal half-brother, River, reportedly posted via Instagram Stories, leading Nick to fire back.

“Be happy for the family for once,” Nick replied via his own Instagram Stories. “You’re just mad you’re not getting any cut off of it. [Shut the f–k up] and keep MY sister’s name out of your mouth.” He also thanked a Teen Mom blog for posting about River’s comments because River had allegedly “blocked” him.

Does Nick Have Social Media?

Nick does have an Instagram account, which recently featured a photo with fellow Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd. Prior to that, he shared a photo of his nieces on September 10, including a snap of himself holding baby Rya.