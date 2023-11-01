Hollywood may love Cate Blanchett, but apparently, her neighbors do not! Locals in Cornwall in Southwest England are in an uproar over the nonstop construction plaguing their sleepy seaside beach town after the actress, 54, and her husband, Andrew Upton, 57, purchased a $3 million cottage in Mawgan Porth in 2020, then promptly had it demolished in order create a brand-new five-bedroom eco-home.

“When you open a window you hear drilling,” gripes a resident. “It makes our lives a misery.”

A spokesperson for the couple insists the noise isn’t coming from their property and that Cate and Andrew “respect their relationships with neighbors.”