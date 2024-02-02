Carl Weathers starred in blockbuster films like Rocky and Predator. The actor had a prolific career in the entertainment industry and became a household name in the early ‘80s. Weathers saw a resurgence in his career with roles in the Star Wars spin off The Mandalorian in 2019. His NFL and acting career contributed to his net worth, which reflects the legacy he left behind after his death in January 2024.

What Was Carl Weathers’ Net Worth?

Weather’s net worth in 2024 was reportedly around $9.2 million, with profits coming from his career as an actor and a professional athlete.

Before becoming an actor, Weathers saw success in football, playing in college at both Long Beach City College and San Diego State. He later went on to become a linebacker for the Oakland Raiders in 1970. The Happy Gilmore star played in seven games for the Raiders and ultimately helped them land the AFC West Division title.

Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

While still playing football, Weathers began to find work as an extra in films which eventually led to his life as an actor and landed him the role as Apollo Creed aside Sylvester Stallone in 1976’s Rocky. From there, his career took off.

Carl Weathers’ Career in Hollywood

Apollo Creed was Weathers’ most notable role as he went up against Stallone’s underdog, Rocky, in the film, but Weathers’ no-nonsense attitude was what helped him land the role in the first place.

When he auditioned for Apollo, the only person available for Weathers to read his lines with was Stallone, who was also the writer of the film.

“And we read through the scene and at the end of it, I didn’t feel like it had really sailed, that the scene had sailed, and they were quiet and there was this moment of awkwardness, I felt, anyway. So I just blurted out, ‘I could do a lot better if you got me a real actor to work with,’” Weathers recalled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published in December 2015. “So I just insulted the star of the movie without really knowing it and not intending to.”

However, according to Weathers, Stallone felt like his response was in line with how the character Apollo would react and that gave him the edge he needed to secure the role.

Carl Weathers’ Death

Weathers died in his sleep at the age of 76 on January 30, 2024.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” said a statement released by his family. “Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life.”

“Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations,” his family continued. “He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”