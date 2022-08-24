Proud father! Sylvester Stallone is a dad to five children. He shares his sons, Sage and Seargeoh with ex-wife Sasha Czack, and his gorgeous daughters, Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia, with estranged wife Jennifer Stallone (née Flavin).

How Many Kids Do Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Have?

The Rocky actor and his third wife, whom he married in 1997, welcomed their first child, daughter Sophia, in August 1996. They wasted no time expanding their family, and Jennifer gave birth to baby No. 2, daughter Sistine, in June 1998, followed by their third daughter, Scarlet, in May 2002.

Sophia has the same entertainment chops as her famous parents. After attending the University of Southern California, she appeared as a guest judge on Project Runway and now hosts the “Unwaxed” podcast with her sister Sistine.

Although Sistine previously told The Hollywood Reporter that she didn’t “think I could ever act,” she made her film debut in 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. Her dad even walked the red carpet with her during the August 2019 premiere.

As the youngest of the brood, Scarlet also seems to be interested in show business. She appeared in 2014’s Reach Me and has no shortage of gorgeous modeling photos on her Instagram.

The ladies seem to have a very close bond with their parents, despite their split. Jennifer filed for divorce from the Rambo actor on August 19 after 25 years of marriage, In Touch confirmed. Closer Weekly was the first to break the news.

That’s not to say they don’t have a united front when it comes to their kids. Sophia and Sistine revealed on their podcast that their dad is sometimes “Shakespearian when it comes to dating” advice.

“I was telling my mom about how I have a date this week, and my dad suddenly comes out of nowhere. He was dropping me some golden nuggets,” Sophia began. “He was like, can I butt in here? He was saying about being patient for the right one and that the way that the guy treats you early on really is an indicator of how his overall personality will be in the relationship.”

The Creed actor encouraged his daughter not to look for The One too quickly, adding, “He said, ‘It might be next week — or it might be when you’re 35 years old — but choose happiness and true compatibility than chasing the clock.’”

How Many Kids Does Sylvester Stallone Have?

Prior to his relationship with Jennifer, Sylvester was married to Sasha from 1974 to 1985. During their time together, they welcomed baby No. 1, son Sage, in May 1976 followed by their second son, Seargeoh, three years later in 1979.

Sage made appearances in Rocky V and Daylight, and he went on to attend the University of North Carolina School of Arts. He later founded a company that was dedicated to the restoration and preservation of films. Tragically, Sage died on July 13, 2012, at the age of 36. His cause of death was atherosclerosis, which was brought on by a heart attack, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County coroner said at the time.

“Because when a parent loses a child there is no greater pain,” the Grudge Match actor said in a statement at the time. “Therefore I am imploring people to respect my wonderfully talented son’s memory and feel compassion for his loving mother, Sasha, because this agonizing loss will be felt for the rest of our lives. Sage was our first child and the center of our universe and I am humbly begging for all to have my son’s memory and soul left in peace.”

As for Seargeoh, who was diagnosed with autism at an early age, little is known about the Guardians of the Galaxy actor’s second child. He appeared as a newborn in Rocky II, his only film credit to date.