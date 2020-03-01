In Touch Weekly participates in affiliate marketing. In Touch Weekly receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

As far as shoes are concerned, heels are arguably the fanciest form of footwear around — and with good reason. But even though our love for stilettos and pumps runs deep, there’s also a special place in our hearts for comfortable sneakers. Sadly, some of the most supportive kicks aren’t the most fashionable (to say the least). Luckily, there are a few pairs out there bridge the gap between stylish and sporty.

Our latest find is this pair of suede Cariuma high-top sneakers. They’re made from luxurious and buttery-soft leather that’s as high quality as it gets. And you’ll truly fall for these shoes when you learn more about the brand’s seriously ethical standards!

The OCA High Triple Black Suede sneakers from Cariuma are designed to look like a more athletic version of their standard OCA sneakers. They have a classic high-top silhouette that gives off tons of retro vibes, but this isn’t your basic pair of canvas shoes.

They are constructed from a jet-black suede leather material, and we can’t think of more plush surroundings for our feet. It looks so sleek and sophisticated, and these kicks might be one of the most elevated pairs that we’ve seen on the market. Their sole mirrors the same pitch-black color that matches the suede — which also matches the black laces to create this monochromatic look! If you want to change things up and add a pop of color, these sneakers also come with a red-and-black braided pair of laces that add just the right hint of hue!

Cariuma sources all of the materials they use in the most environmentally-conscious and sustainable way possible. Their leather, for example, comes from Brazil, Argentina and Thailand, and the brand will never purchase any from an area that has been deforested for cattle farming. Cariuma also complies with top-tier environmental standards across the board. The soles are also made from naturally-sourced rubber comes from the hevea brasiliensis tree — and no trees are harmed in their natural harvesting process!

We love a company that strives makes the world a better place, and we love them even more when they create products that we lust after. Cariuma seriously has it all, and we won’t stop thinking about the OCA High Triple Black Suede sneakers anytime soon. This is a telltale sign that we need to order a pair for ourselves immediately!

