Words of wisdom. Lindsay Lohan opened up about the advice on motherhood she received from her Freaky Friday costar Jamie Lee Curtis as she awaits the arrival of baby No. 1 with husband Bader Shammas.

“I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,’” Lindsay, 36, said during a June 2023 interview with Allure. Jamie Lee, 64, famously played LiLo’s mother in the 2003 comedy about a mother and daughter who swapped bodies.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress previously revealed that a Freaky Friday sequel is in the works with Disney.

“As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday,” she told The New York Times. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'”

While Lindsay has reportedly signed on to the project, the Mean Girls star is first looking forward to becoming a mother.

“It’s overwhelming in a good way,” she told Allure. “I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom.”

Lindsay – who tied the knot with her financier beau in April 2022 – announced that she and Bader were expecting baby No. 1 with a simple photo of a baby onesie shared via Instagram on March 14.

“Coming soon…” the outfit read with the caption, “We are blessed and excited!”

After years of keeping a low profile, the soon-to-be mom has been documenting her growing baby bump via Instagram, including at various baby showers thrown by loved ones.

“Good times,” she captioned a series of photos on April 27. “So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life!”

The former child star has been residing in Dubai – where she met her now-husband in a restaurant – for the last eight years, after stints in London and Mykonos, Greece.

“It just really happened, how I moved to Dubai. I got there, and I felt a certain sense of calm,” she told Vogue in April 2022 of her decision to leave Hollywood behind. “I think it’s because paparazzi is illegal [in Dubai]. I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself. I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life.”