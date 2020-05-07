The pasta, pizza, burgers, sandwiches and salads from Washington D.C., eatery Chef Geoff’s taste just as great at home — and mixed drinks, like margaritas and bloody marys, are also on their delivery and to-go menu.

At the same time, Chef Geoffrey Tracy, who is married to D.C.-based CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell, is working with Feed the Fight to provide meals for first responders and hospitals.

He’s even opened a neighborhood pantry, which sells essentials like toilet paper, gloves, bleach, produce, milk, eggs, bread and so much more.

Even better, all pantry profits go to Chef Geoff’s staff! (chefgeoff.com)