It’s case closed for Camryn Manheim as Lt. Kate Dixon on Law & Order.

Sources exclusively tell In Touch bouncing Camryn from the drama was a coldhearted decision to cut costs — just like when Sam Waterston was axed earlier this year.

“They needed to shed her salary and bring in younger, cheaper actors,” says a TV industry insider.

As previously reported in February, 83-year-old Sam was let go because of his reported $100,00 episode paycheck. “This is the new reality,” says another showbiz source. “Things are tight and likely to stay that way in the foreseeable future.”

Camryn, 63, was fresh out of grad school in 1993 when she got her first shot on the original Law & Order series. She had two other guest-starring stints before landing the role of Dixon on the 2022 reboot.

Camryn calls her Law & Order experience “incredible” but adds she is now looking ahead, teasing, “Something wonderful awaits me around the corner.”