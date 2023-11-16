Caitlyn Jenner revealed she helped Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian’s messy divorce along, and she even confronted Robert about how he was treating Kris.

“She was having a rough time with Robert in the divorce when I came into the picture,” the former Olympian said in Peacock’s new documentary, House of Kardashian. ​”He was doing everything to kind of make her life miserable. I saw what was going on from the outside and just said, ‘This is ridiculous.’”

Caitlyn, 74, recalled how she “called Robert up” and asked for them to meet for dinner, “We met on Hamburger Hamlet on Sunset Boulevard, just the two of us in a booth in the back. And I basically said to him, ‘Kris is moving on. Sorry, but she’s moving on.’ I said, ‘I can take over from here. So, let’s just make this final signing of the papers as simple as possible.’ And he did.”

Kris, 68, and Robert’s divorce ended on a sour note, but Robert remained a part of his kids’ lives up until he died at the age of 59 after a battle with​ esophageal cancer in 2003. Caitlyn and Kris exchanged vows one month after her divorce was finalized in April 1991 and the couple welcomed daughter Kendall Jenner in 1995 and daughter Kylie Jenner in 1997.

Eventually, Kris and Robert were able to patch up their friendship and Caitlyn reflected on her last conversation with Robert before he died.

“He was really hurting,” Caitlyn recalled. “I said to him, ‘Hey, remember if I was in your position, my only worry would be for my kids. That the kids are gonna get through this. I just want you to know that I will always be there for the kids.’ And he says, ‘Oh, you didn’t have to say that. I knew you would.’ And a week later he died.”

Kris and Caitlyn’s marriage ended when the two announced their separation in October 2013. Kris went on to officially file for divorce on September 22, 2014, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Since then, Caitlyn’s relationship with Kris and her stepchildren, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, has been rocky.

At one point, Caitlyn was estranged from all the Kardashians, with Khloé, 39, being the most vocal about her issues. After the I Am Cait star trashed her marriage to Kris in a Vanity Fair article claiming Kris “wasn’t a very nice person,” Khloé spoke out about the problems she had with Caitlyn.

“You slaughtered my mother, and you have the nerve to say, ‘What happened to family sticking together?’” Khloé ranted in a May 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “You jumped that ship as soon as you did Diane Sawyer and attacked my mom. She can tell me to f—k off all she wants. I don’t have a relationship with her. I’m done.”

However, since then, Caitlyn seems to be on better terms with the famous family. She wished Khloé a happy birthday on June 27 via social media, and Kim, 43, praised both Caitlyn and Robert in a Father’s Day post this year.

House of Kardashian is currently streaming on Peacock.