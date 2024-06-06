Demi Moore is back on top of Hollywood in a big way right now after years of laying low, and ex-husband Bruce Willis is leading the crowd of loved ones who are overjoyed and cheering her on all the way.

“This [Demi’s career surge] is a really big deal for the whole Moore/Willis/Heming clan,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Even though Bruce’s ability to communicate and talk shop have been severely diminished in recent years, he knows Demi is on a hot streak and he can see what this means to her on her face. Being movie stars is their family business and Demi and Bruce have a tradition of cheering each other on after a big win, even long after their divorce, and with the full support of their kids.”

The resurgence of Demi’s career came following the premiere of her movie The Substance at the Cannes Film Festival. “The movie is so good it’s going to put its distributor Mubi on the map in a major way as well,” the insider adds.

Additionally, Demi, 61, starred in Ryan Murphy’s Capote vs. The Swans on FX/Hulu earlier this year and received accolades for her performance. “She looks great and she’s back,” the source says. “People are throwing opportunities at her and Bruce can tell. Even as Bruce becomes less communicative, he can still watch movies and shows and have a good time and he’s always going to be Demi’s number one fan.”

Demi and Bruce, 69, have remained friendly since their 2000 divorce. The exes share three daughters: Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis. Following his split from Demi, the Die Hard star married Emma Heming in 2009 and had two more daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

In 2022, Demi, Emma, 45, and all five of Bruce’s daughters released a statement announcing that the A-lister would be retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. In February 2023, they revealed that his condition had progressed into frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces,” the ladies shared. “While this is painful, it is a relief to have a clear diagnosis.”

Demi has been part of Bruce’s close support system amid his health issues. In March, she helped her ex celebrate his 69th birthday and commemorated the occasion with an Instagram post. “Happy birthday, BW!” the actress gushed. “We love you and are so grateful for you.”