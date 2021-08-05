Brody Jenner admits he was hurt to find out his ex Kaitlynn Carter is pregnant and thinks it is too early in her relationship with her new boyfriend, Kristopher Brock, to be expecting a baby together.

On Wednesday’s episode of MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings, Brody, 37, admitted that it was “hurtful” that he wasn’t one of the first people to know Kaitlynn, 32, is expecting Brody also confessed that he felt it was “too soon” in their relationship to be having a baby.

“Of course, it’s hurtful to see all of these other people that seem to know that she’s pregnant and not me,” Brody told cameras during a confessional. “A baby was such a big part of our relationship and talk in our relationship. I don’t need to be the first one to know but I think I should be in the top 10.”

Kaitlynn confessed that informing her ex that she was pregnant was difficult. “It’s just a big thing to share with somebody,” Kaitlynn said. “It feels like one final nail in the coffin.”

Making the emotional situation worse, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had apparently heard that Kaitlynn was pregnant from someone else before she had the chance to tell him.

The former Princes of Malibu star said that Kaitlynn’s relationship with Kristopher, 37, who she started dating in May 2020, wasn’t “his business,” but he still voiced his concern.

“How well do you know this guy?” Brody asked. “You always told me how you want to be a mother, that’s your dream in life. I know for a fact you will be the best mother ever. I just want to make sure you’re with the right person.”

In a separate confessional, the Teen Choice Award nominee continued to question Kaitlynn’s decision.

“It’s just a little soon, but I don’t know. What’s done is done. I just hope that she’s making the right decision,” Brody said. “Ultimately, I just want to see her happy. If I don’t think she’s making the right choice, I’ll definitely let her know that. … I think it’s a little quick that she’s pregnant already. That was quick. You never know.”

The couple has a long history: the pair started dating in 2014, became engaged in Indonesia in 2016 and then had a wedding in Bali in 2018. The couple was never legally married in the US, and ultimately the pair split in 2019.

“I thought it was soon,” Brody told costar Audrina Patridge. “I trust [Kaitlynn’s] judgment. I trust she knows what she’s doing.”

“I appreciate Brody’s concern, but there [were] six years of my life when I was waiting with Brody to have kids,” Kaitlynn said during a confessional. “That’s what I know I want, and that’s what Kris wants as well.”

The New Hampshire native admitted that she and Brock, who has a 6-year-old from a previous relationship, had the same goals during a “HillsCast” podcast recorded in June, the same month Kaitlynn revealed she was pregnant. One of those goals was growing their family.