Britt Ekland, best known for playing a Bond girl in the 1974 film The Man With the Golden Gun, discussed her thoughts on plastic surgery and revealed why she regrets getting lip fillers to enhance her appearance.

“It destroyed my looks and ruined my face,” the actress, 78, told Platinum Magazine about her plumped pout on Wednesday, June 2, according to the Daily Mail. “It was the biggest mistake of my life.”

Pierluigi Praturlon/Shutterstock

“When I look at photographs of myself before I had it done, I looked very good,” Ekland stated. “I can see that now, but I couldn’t see it at the time.”

The Wicker Man star said a doctor in Paris gave her an “experimental” filler called Artecoll, which is now seen as risky, nearly three decades ago. In order to get back to her natural appearance, the Swedish performer previously opted to get corticosteroid injections to dissolve some of the filler, although they were “excruciatingly painful.”

“Everyone has the right to choose [surgery]. I did all of that in my 50s, but wouldn’t consider it again,” Ekland shared in hindsight. “I have no desire to look any different than I am.”

Ekland proved to be a certified sex symbol while starring alongside Roger Moore in the 007 film, in which she portrayed the blonde bombshell Mary Goodnight. She appeared in numerous movies throughout the 1960s and 1970s, making her a star in her own right.

Shutterstock(2)

“I’m the proudest Bond girl there is because there are not a lot of us left, and there won’t be any in future,” she told The Irish Times in May 2020, noting new ladies have it harder because there are now “so many demands.”

The Real Marigold Hotel alum has since told Platinum that she has a new appreciation for herself these days and is no longer desiring to nip and tuck certain areas. “I feel great now, better than I have for many years … getting older happens to everyone,” she added about her acceptance of aging gracefully. “It’s pointless complaining about it or wishing you could change.”

“We’re all going in one direction and there is nothing we can do about that,” the mom of three continued. “It’s just about looking after yourself while on that journey.”