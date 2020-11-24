Bouncing boy or little princess? Bringing Up Bates couple Whitney and Zach Bates are expecting their fourth child together in June 2021, the reality TV couple announced on Tuesday, November 24.

“There’s no way to describe the joy in our hearts right now. It feels like all of our free time is spent talking about and planning for this new little blessing that will soon fill our home with smiles and giggles,” the pregnant star, 27, revealed about their growing family to People. Whitney and Zach, 31, are currently parents to daughters Khloé, 12 months, and Kaci, 4, as well as son Bradley, 6.

Courtesy Whitney and Zach Bates/Instagram

In the heartwarming announcement photos, Whitney shows off her growing baby bump while smiling next to her hubby and carrying their youngest daughter, Khloé. Kaci can be seen beaming while posing in front of her dad and big brother, Bradley, who held up the sonogram shots with a big grin on his face.

The UPtv personalities have yet to find out the sex of baby No. 4, however Bradley and Kaci have already locked in their guesses. Whitney said she and Zach are celebrating every moment leading up to his or her arrival next year, in spite of going through some unexpected challenges on her road to motherhood.

“Shortly after we found out we were pregnant, Zach unfortunately contracted COVID-19 at his work and I ended up testing positive as well,” the Tennessee resident shared about their coronavirus diagnoses amidst the excitement. “It was a rough couple weeks for our family, with a lot of prayers going up for the new baby, but we thankfully have all recovered and feel healthy again.”

Courtesy of Whitney Bates/Instagram

“Knowing that COVID-19 can cause side effects in pregnancies, even after it has run its course, we are working closely with Dr. Vick to ensure the health and safety of our new little one,” Whitney added, saying everything looks “perfect” so far.

Zach and Whitney welcomed their third child and rainbow baby, Khloé, in November 2019, one year after they suffered a painful miscarriage. The pair, who have been married since December 2013, reflected on the unbearable loss in a vulnerable 2018 blog post.

“There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t think about what it would be like to have that sweet baby in our home,” it read. “We know God has a plan and his plans are perfect in every way, in every season of life, no matter if we understand them or not.”

One thing is for certain: the Bates family knows how to stay strong even in the toughest of times!