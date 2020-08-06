So cute! Brie Bella and her husband Bryan Danielson (a.k.a Daniel Bryan) welcomed baby No. 2 on August 1 and now their oldest child, Birdie, is stepping into the role of big sister. The 3-year-old has a fun-loving personality, so we’re sure she’ll be a natural. From singing with her dad to strutting around the house in her mom’s shoes, most of her cutest moments have been captured by her famous mama and shared on Instagram. Check them out in the video above.

Upon first finding out that she was getting a new brother, Birdie was “upset,” a source told Life & Style. But she “loves” her sibling. “Of course, [Brie and twin sister Nikki Bella] are already talking about shared birthday parties for their adorable baby boys,” the source gushed. “Brie’s daughter was hoping for a baby sister, or at least a girl cousin playmate, so she was a little upset with the all-boys news. Once she saw her little brother, that all changed, though.”

Back in May, Brie revealed that she’s not sure how her daughter will react to her new sibling — especially since she and Nikki reacted to the birth of their brother completely differently.

“It’s so funny because my mom said when my brother came, he’s two and a half years younger than Nicole and I, Nicole couldn’t wait to hold him when we got to the hospital, where I couldn’t even look at him,” the 36-year-old told Life & Style. “I kept looking out the window, like I didn’t want anything to do with him, so I’m like, ‘Oh great, I wonder if that’s going to be my karma with Bird.’”

Nikki gave birth to her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev just one day before her twin sister, welcoming him on July 31. A source told Life & Style that the sisters were hoping to have their babies on the same day.

“Nikki and Brie gave birth on almost the same day, and they couldn’t be happier about it,” the insider said. “There was no sibling rivalry between them when it came to sharing their special day.” They added that the girls are “already close,” and that “carrying their babies together and then giving birth so close has only strengthened their bond.”