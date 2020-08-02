It’s a boy! Brie Bella and her husband, Bryan Danielson, welcomed their second child on August 1.

“It’s a BOY!!!” the proud mama revealed on Instagram on August 2, alongside a photo of their baby holding mommy and daddy’s hands. “We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

The married couple, who already share 3-year-old daughter Birdie, announced they were expecting in January. Brie’s twin sister, Nikki Bella, also revealed she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

“We are shocked like all of you!!!” the newly minted mom of two announced on Instagram at the time. “Never in a million years did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us, our babies will come the same day too LOL!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!”

Nikki, who is set to give birth two weeks after Brie, revealed she’s having a boy on the season finale of Total Bellas on June 11. However, Brie decided she wanted to wait and find out the sex until she met her bundle of joy.

Though Brie didn’t know what she would be having, her hubby admitted he wanted a son during an episode of Total Bellas. “Daddy wants a boy just to keep his name going,” Brie told Birdie. However, Bryan revealed that’s not the only reason why. “Well, not just for that. It would be nice for me ’cause we don’t have any other men,” he divulged.

While Brie may have remained low-key about the sex of the baby, she did share other details during her pregnancy, including how different it was from the first.

“When I was pregnant with Birdie, all I really experienced was just being tired, but this time, I’ve had a lot of morning sickness. I felt like I’ve constantly been car sick. I’m finally feeling a lot better,” the former wrestler exclusively told Life & Style in April. “And I think too when you’re pregnant and chasing a toddler around adds a lot, so it’s been harder. So I’m hoping what it means is my labor will be easy because pregnancy was so easy with Birdie but my labor was awful.”

Congratulations to the family of four!