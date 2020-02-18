She’s dropping hints! Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus dishes about the new man in her life while taking to social media with an update about her relationship status. The MTV alum proudly reveals she is “spending the day with B@3” in a Twitter post on Tuesday, February 18, and now fans want her to spill all of the details about her love interest.

Just one day ago, the TV personality, 25, shared another message praising her beau. “Walked into bae’s car and he goes ‘wow [you] look so skinny’ 😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂OK sir tell me more,” she wrote. Of course, several of her followers wanted to know his identity, but Briana clearly wanted to keep it under wraps as she replied with a shushing emoji.

Courtesy of Briana DeJesus/Twitter

Prior to that, the mother of two retweeted a cryptic statement about how to navigate a blossoming romance and some fans were expressing how much it hit home for them.

“Having anxiety and being in a relationship is hard because you always think the worst. Not even them cheating, but worrying if they still want you and then you want to be all over them, but then you don’t want to be clingy, but you don’t want to be distant either so you just worry,” it read.

Back in August 2019, Briana split from her then-boyfriend, John Rodriguez. The former couple previously went public with their relationship in September 2018, but they apparently had some struggles along the way — one being the distance as she lived in Florida, and he resided in New York. She later explained why they ended up calling it quits.

“I decided it was best to take matters into my own hands and just address the truth head on,” she told Us Weekly, while revealing there was no bad blood between them.

Courtesy of Briana DeJesus/Instagram

“I realized I wasn’t happy, had too much on my plate and needed to stay focused on all the things going on in my life including my kids, my new spa, filming Teen Mom 2, my other job and my family … At the end of the day I truly feel bad about what went down with John and I, as he really is a great, sweet, amazing man,” Briana continued.

More recently, the reality star discovered she actually has a “little brother” that she never knew of before, and she spoke to In Touch exclusively about how much of a pleasant surprise it was.

“I was shocked, but so happy to find out,” she said. “Obviously I had some concerns because I wasn’t sure, but all receipts show that he is indeed my brother from my dad’s side.”

If all goes well, maybe her new beau will meet her new sibling!