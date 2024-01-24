Blake Shelton is in hot water with fans after he shared a photo with fellow country singer Lauren Alaina amid rumors that his marriage to Gwen Stefani is in trouble.

The “Some Beach” singer, 47, posed for a selfie with Lauren, 29, and posted the picture to Instagram to promote the season finale of his USA Network series Barmageddon.

“Playing against my buddy @laurenalaina tonight on the @barmageddonusa season finale.. y’all don’t miss it! Tune-in! #Barmageddon,” the “Austin” singer captioned the photo of the two country stars smiling together.

The timing of the snap didn’t sit right with some fans, who took to the comments section to advise Blake to pay more attention to Gwen, 54, instead.

“You need to start spending more time with your wife before you lose her,” one Instagram user commented.

“Gwen did a mistake trusting you,” another wrote, followed by a thumbs down emoji.

“Be engaged to her in a year, loose as a bag of soot,” a third person commented.

Others encouraged Blake’s relationship with Lauren, with one writing, “See Blake the real fun u can have with a real lady. Blake u can get anyone. Come on ur problem is here so get rid of one and open up to another lady.”

The message concluded with, “Lauren is great but she’s engaged.”

Despite the commenters’ advice to Blake, there is no evidence that Lauren is more than what the CMA winner called her: a “buddy.”

The criticism for the “Ol’ Red” singer comes shortly after rumors began to swirl that he and his wife of nearly three years may be headed for a split.

“Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively on January 5. “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”

Blake was married three other times before he tied the knot with the “Hollaback Girl” singer in July 2021 after six years of dating. Between 2011 and 2015, the “God Gave Me You” singer was married to Miranda Lambert. Blake split from his first wife, Kaynette Williams — who had been his high school sweetheart — in 2006 after three years of marriage.

As one commenter pointed out, Lauren has already found love in fiancé Cam Arnold.

Unlike Blake, Cam, 35 — who proposed to the American Idol runner-up in November 2022 after two years of dating — isn’t in the industry at all: and that’s just the way the “Getting Good” singer likes it.

“He wears a suit for work every day, and I’m not sure that he had any idea who I was when he met me,” Lauren joked during a March 2023 interview with People. “And I’m still not sure he fully does know who I am!”

Lauren added to the outlet at the time, “He’s my best friend in the whole wide world.”