This has the potential to be really awkward. Both Miranda Lambert and her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, were nominated for the Academy of Country Music awards and will likely be at the ceremony on April 5.

“So thankful! Happy to share musical event nom with these awesome girls too! It means a lot to me,” Miranda, 36, posted on Instagram on February 27. “See y’all in Vegas!” On the same day, Blake, 43, wrote on his profile, “WOW Y’ALL! Four @acmawards nominations? What an honor! Don’t miss the show Sunday, April 5, at 8/7c on @cbstv.”

The duo went through a nasty, public divorce back in 2015 and the fact that they’re both nominated for awards at the same event could result in a run-in between the exes. They’re actually both up for the same “Music Event of the Year” award and we’re definitely curious how the other person will react if either Blake or Miranda gets it.

These days, each of the country stars is with a new partner and seems really happy with them, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t old wounds that have the potential to be reopened. Actually, after Blake shared the news of his nominations on his own Instagram, his girlfriend Gwen Stefani gushed over him in her own post and wrote, “This is my boyfriend!!?? @blakeshelton congrats on your continued [greatness!] #proud.”

Meanwhile, the “Little Red Wagon” singer is now married to her new hubby, Brendan McLoughlin. They tied the knot in a secret ceremony and Miranda took to Twitter and Instagram on February 16, 2019, to share the big news just two days after Valentine’s Day. “I met the love of my life,” she wrote at the time. “And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for … me. ❤️#theone.”

Despite their newfound happiness, there have still been some awkward moments between Miranda and Blake at past awards shows. For instance, Blake and Gwen, 50, didn’t stand after Miranda’s performance of “It All Comes Out in the Wash” at the 2019 CMAs in Nashville on November 13, according to an eyewitness who spoke exclusively with In Touch at the time. Plus, when Blake sang, Brendan didn’t seem to enjoy the number and he and his wife didn’t stand to acknowledge the performance, either.

There’s a chance there might be some similar non-interactions between the exes at the ACMs this year, too. Stay tuned.