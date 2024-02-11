Jay-Z Brings Daughters Blue Ivy, Rumi to Super Bowl 2024 and They Hang Out on the Field Before Game

Coolest dad ever! Jay-Z took his two daughters, Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter, to the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.

The trio spent time on the field before the game began. Jay, 51, took photos of Blue, 12, as she posed for photos on the sideline. Meanwhile, Rumi looked adorable with her hair in double buns.

The outing came just one week after Blue joined the rapper and Beyoncé at the Grammys. Blue looked all grown up as she took the stage alongside her famous father while he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

