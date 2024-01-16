Better Call Saul set a sad record at the 2023 Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15. The popular series ran for ​six seasons and racked up 53 Emmy nominations and failed to win a single one, the most snubs any show has ever received.

This year, the spin-off from Breaking Bad lost out to HBO juggernaut Succession in two different categories. Better Call Saul lead Bob Odenkirk who played Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman was nominated for best actor in a drama series, an award Bob’s been nominated for every year. However, Kieran Culkin took home the win for his role as Roman Roy in Succession took home the win. The show also lost to Succession in the best drama category.

Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn was nominated for best supporting actress in a drama category for her role as Kim Wexler, but Jennifer Coolidge won for her role as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus.

“I think at this point, we all truly feel proud of the work we created and [cocreator, finale writer-director] Peter Gould, even if I wasn’t on this show, nailed the final season and the finale and that’s a really hard thing to do,” Rhea, 51, told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about the possibility of Better Call Saul never winning an Emmy on Monday, January 15. “I guess I’d be lying if I didn’t say, who doesn’t want to run up on stage and go, ‘Thanks for recognizing our last time out here.’ But I have a feeling we’ll feel that way about our show no matter what.”

Despite the series not nabbing any wins, Rhea has already teased the possibility of teaming up with Vince Gilligan, the creator behind both Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad. She revealed that Vince, 56, wrote the role specifically with her in mind but couldn’t give many details about the potential new series. She did say that it would not be a spinoff of her character in Breaking Bad.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

“We’re never allowed to say anything! He’s already released that it has a sci-fi element; more psychological than full space,” Rhea said. “And he wrote it for me — which is hard to say without crying. And we will shoot in Albuquerque, with a lot of the same crew.”

The Veep star added that the new character is “extremely unlike anything [she’s] ever done” in a March 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Rhea continued, “I guess the only other thing I’m allowed to say is that in his genius way, even when you’re reading the scripts — I’ve read three — every time you think you know what story or what genre this is, he takes a turn. He keeps taking a turn. It’s amazing writing.”