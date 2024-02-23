In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Picture this: You’re enjoying a beautiful sunny afternoon with your favorite people this spring when you feel a slight breeze in the air. Instead of grabbing a heavy jacket or coat, you reach for a lightweight kimono on hand to keep you nice and warm.

Here’s the thing, though — you likely don’t have the unique style in your wardrobe. As luck would have it, Chicgal is offering 33% off its bestselling kimono cardigan — and as its brand name suggests, it’s so chic. It’s lightweight and made of airy chiffon fabric and has the support of more than 60,000 shoppers, who left reviews detailing exactly why they love it. It features a loose puff sleeve and an open front design without any buttons or any other things to secure it. You can tie away the ends if you’d like to close it, but we suggest letting it flow!

Get the Chicgal Floral Print Kimono Cardigan for just $18 (originally $27) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you’re wondering why this kimono is such a hit, it’s all about the variety and inclusion. The top is available in more than 40 different spring-approved shades. Best of all? Shoppers can snag it in women’s sizes XS through 5XL. We appreciate an inclusive option that will flatter every figure!

Heading on a vacation soon? You’ll want to make sure this kimono is packed away in your suitcase. It will look flawless paired with linen shorts, a lightweight T-shirt and a sun-shielding fedora. You can even style it with jeans, a collared blouse and ballet flats!

Of course, shoppers have a lot to say about this cardigan. Over 41,000 buyers rated this trendy find with perfect five stars — it’s just that good. “The colors on this kimono are absolutely gorgeous,” one shopper wrote. “It is open and flowy with an open front and a tropical pattern which is perfect for summer over a tank top for a night out or over a bathing suit as a cover-up.”

Whether you’re gearing up for a tropical vacation or you’re looking for spring-friendly outerwear, this bestselling kimono is a great place to start!

